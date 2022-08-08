Watch Now
Mariners add new teammate, 4-year-old pup, to clubhouse

Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource
Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 08, 2022
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have a new team member.

On Saturday, the team officially introduced Tucker, a 4-year-old mixed Labrador who they adopted from OkanDogs, a nonprofit animal rescue center in Cashmere, ESPN reported.

"I’m gonna get to hang out at the ballpark all the time, travel with the squad, and enjoy my very own unlimited supply of baseballs," a statement from his Twitter account said. "Doesn’t get better than this!"

The dog is a big hit with players, with videos and pictures showing him playing fetch and hanging out with them.

The Seattle Times reported that manager Scott Servais, who is a big proponent of rescuing dogs, has wanted to bring a dog into the clubhouse for over a year.

According to ESPN, before Tucker joined the team as their unofficial mascot, Tucker went through an in-depth scouting process from team personnel.

