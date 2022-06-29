Maria Ressa: Philippines affirms news site shutdown order

Filipino journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa said in a speech in Hawaii on Tuesday that the Philippine government is affirming a previous order to shut down her news site.

Rappler has gained notoriety for its reporting of President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. Ressa is the first-ever Filipino and first working journalist in more than 80 years to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She was a featured speaker at the East-West Center's International Media Conference. Ressa learned of the order from Rappler's attorneys. She says they plan to appeal.

“We’re not shutting down,” she said. “Well, I’m not supposed to say that.”

No announcements about the decision appeared on either the Rappler or the Philippines Securities and Exchange websites before business hours in the Philippines, where it was already on Wednesday.