Major flooding leaves drivers stranded in Dallas

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous flash flooding in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

More than 7 inches of rain fell within 24 hours at the Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport.

The water has left roads flooded and cars submerged and stranded on highways.

According to WFAA in Dallas, there were at least 23 crashes in Fort Worth overnight and at least one water rescue.

"Be safe and NEVER drive through flooded roadways," the National Weather Services reminded motorists.

The flooding threat in Dallas is expected to subside Monday. The National Weather Service forecast says scattered showers and storms will move south.