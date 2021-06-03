Watch

The Rebound West Michigan

Actions

LGBTQ youth face higher levels of isolation during pandemic

items.[0].videoTitle
LGBTQ
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:11:53-04

LGBTQ youth already experience higher levels of isolation and loneliness, and those feelings have only been heightened during the pandemic.

According to a survey conducted by the Trevor Project, of more than 35,000 LGBTQ youth in our country, 80 percent of respondents said the pandemic made their living situations more stressful. Forty-two percent said they had seriously considered suicide in the last year, and nearly 66 percent said they did not live in LGBTQ-affirming households.

“I think people think our lives are tragic because we are at risk for a lot of negative health outcomes. That’s just a fact, but that’s not because of our queerness; it’s because of society’s response to our queerness,” said Alissa Smith, communications manager for Inside Out Youth Services in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Inside Out Youth Services offers services to LGBTQ youth in Colorado Springs. The county in which it resides, El Paso County, ranks among the highest in suicide rates for LGBTQ youth in the country.

“Our work is even more important; even more life-saving,” added Jessie Pocock, the group’s executive director.

Pocock figured during the pandemic something had to change.

Around 40 percent of youth experiencing homelessness in the country are LGBTQ, so the group opened a homeless shelter in town last winter. During the months it was open, the shelter provided 124 young people a warm meal and bed and helped 35 of them exit homelessness, according to Inside Out Youth Services, but still, the group could use more funding.

According to Pocock, they have seen donations dip even further since states began opening back up again.

“When a young person feels safe, they fall asleep,” said Pocock. “This is a fun thing people don’t think about. I always know we’re doing our job when I see a young person on the couch taking a nap. It means they feel safe.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Rebound West Michigan: Resources

Forest View Hospital (sponsor) Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (Michigan) Choose Michigan Farmer Relief Fund Going Pro in Michigan Grand Rapids Chamber Rapid Response Fund Local First Michigan Apprenticeships Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Michigan Career Events Calender Michigan Career Explorer Michigan COVID-19 Mobility Solutions Grant Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Fund nonprofit and cultural grants Michigan Labor Education and Training Michigan Northern Initiatives business loan Michigan Pathfinder student career planner Michigan PPE procurement and donation Michigan Rehabilitation Services Michigan Small Business Development Center Michigan Small Business Relief Program Michigan Strategic Fund Awardee Relief Initiative Michigan Tech Startup Stabilization Fund Michigan Training Connect Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employee FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Employer FAQs Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Toolkit for Claimants Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Michigan Works! Association Michigan Workforce Development Michigan Youth Employment Pure Michigan Talent Connect The Right Place Urban League of West Michigan U.S. Small Business Administration Michigan District Offices West Michigan Asian American Association