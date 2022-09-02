Large apartment fire breaks out in dense New York City neighborhood

Firefighters responded Thursday to a 2-alarm fire in New York's Manhattan borough, in the city's dense Soho neighborhood, as a blaze broke out in an apartment building.
Over 100 firefighters and 25 units were able to extinguish the flames but remained afterward at the scene operating to finish work, ABC 7 NY reported.
Four firefighters had to be taken to the hospital but had non-life threatening injuries at the time.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of windows in the six-story building.
First responders shared images of the scene on social media.
FDNY members are currently operating at a 2-alarm fire at 105 Wooster Street in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/e17YULDnSH— FDNY (@FDNY) September 1, 2022