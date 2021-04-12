Knoxville police officer, multiple others shot at high school, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
In a tweet, the agency said that multiple people were shot, including a Knoxville police officer.
According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, a source said the situation "is no longer active."
Knox County Schools spokeswoman Carly Harrington told the newspaper that the high school is on lockdown.
Police said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind the high school.
Police are urging people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, so please check back for details.