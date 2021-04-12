Knoxville police officer, multiple others shot at high school, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

In a tweet, the agency said that multiple people were shot, including a Knoxville police officer.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, a source said the situation "is no longer active."

Knox County Schools spokeswoman Carly Harrington told the newspaper that the high school is on lockdown.

Police said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind the high school.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so please check back for details.