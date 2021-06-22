Watch
Kim sister derides US official, dismisses chances for talks

AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File
Posted at 5:19 AM, Jun 22, 2021
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed prospects for an early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying that U.S. expectations of talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

Kim Yo Jong made the comments after U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan described as an “interesting signal” Kim Jong Un’s recent statement that North Korea will be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation.

On Monday, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea affairs said on a visit to Seoul that he hopes to see a positive reaction from the North soon on U.S. offers for talks.

