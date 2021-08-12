Watch
Kentucky Sen. Paul failed to disclose wife's stock trade in company that makes COVID-19 drug

Mic Smith/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2015, file photo Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on the campus of The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. Rand Paul waited more than a year to disclosure that his wife purchased stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment, an investment made after Congress was briefed on the threat of the virus but before the public was largely aware of its danger. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul waited more than a year to disclose that his wife bought stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment.

It's an investment that was made after Congress was briefed on the threat of the virus but before the public was largely aware of its danger.

The Republican filed a disclosure Wednesday revealing that Kelley Paul purchased as much as $15,000 in Gilead stock in February 2020.

Trades are supposed to be reported within 45 days.

A spokeswoman says Kelley Paul used her own earnings to make the investment and said the failure to disclose it was an oversight.

"Last year Dr. Paul completed the reporting form for an investment made by his wife using her own earnings, an investment which she has lost money on. This was done in the appropriate reporting time window," the spokesperson said, according to CNN.

"In the process of preparing to file his annual financial disclosure for last year, he learned that the form was not transmitted and promptly alerted the filing office and requested their guidance. In accordance with that guidance he filed both reports today."

The senator, who has tested positive for the virus, has been a vocal critic of pandemic response. He has spared with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, several times about the effectiveness of masks.

