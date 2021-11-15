Jury to hear closing arguments in Rittenhouse trial Monday

A Wisconsin jury on Monday will hear closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot three protesters — two of them fatally — in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August amid at times violent demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces charges that range from first-degree intentional homicide — which carries a life sentence — to weapons charges that could land him in jail for several months if convicted.

Late last week, Judge Bruce Schroeder indicated that he might allow jurors to consider a handful of lesser charges if they choose to acquit Rittenhouse of the more serious crimes. Schroeder will issue the final rules to the jury on Monday morning.

The trial, which has lasted about two weeks, has garnered national attention. Several issues that continue to divide the country — guns, policing and race — play a significant role in the case.

Rittenhouse, then 17, traveled the short distance from his home in Illinois to Kenosha last August as protests gripped the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse armed himself in the hopes of protecting local businesses against potential property damage and looting. Though he was not legally permitted to openly carry a weapon because of his age, he has said he felt the need to protect himself.

Rittenhouse has claimed he only fired his weapon in self-defense. In testifying on his own behalf last week, Rittenhouse said he wasn't "looking for trouble" when he came to Kenosha, and he "didn't intend to kill" those he shot.

One person he shot, Gaige Grosskreutz, has said during the trial that he was armed during the incident.

Once closing arguments are completed on Monday, the jury will go into deliberations.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has already called on the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local law enforcement in anticipation of potential unrest in the city following the jury's decision.