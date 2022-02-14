Watch
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Feb 14, 2022
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury with three Black members has been seated in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

The Black jurors are among 12 people selected Monday to hear the case, along with four alternates.

The slain Black man's father, Marcus Arbery, said he was "very pleased" with the racial makeup of the jury.

The McMichaels were found guilty after they armed themselves and chased the Black jogger in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood in 2020.

No arrests were initially made until two months later when the video of the altercation was leaked online, the Associated Press reported.

Last month, a federal judge rejected a plea agreement that would have averted the hate crimes trial.

Opening statements in the trial were scheduled to begin Monday afternoon.

This is the second time the Georgia port city of Brunswick has hosted a trial in Arbery's killing.

The same three men received life sentences for murder in state court last month.

The McMichaels and Bryan were separately charged on hate crime charges in federal court, having allegedly violated Arbery's civil rights and targeted him because he was Black, the AP reported.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.

The news outlet reported that the hate crimes trial is expected to last between a week and 12 days.

