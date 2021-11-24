Jurors to resume deliberations Wednesday in trial for men accused of Ahmaud Arbery's murder

Jurors will return to the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday to resume deliberations in the murder trial of three white men implicated in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot and killed in the city last February.

Wednesday will mark the second day of deliberations for the jury. According to The Associated Press, jurors deliberated for about six hours on Tuesday after lawyers wrapped up closing arguments and the judge handed down instructions.

On Tuesday, prosecutors closed their case by arguing that the men on trial — Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan — were not justified to take Arbery into custody on a since-repealed citizens' arrest law.

"When three people chase an unarmed man in two pickup trucks to violate his personal liberty, who gets to claim, 'I'm not really responsible for that?' Under the law in Georgia, no one gets to say that," lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said.

In addition to citing Georgia's citizen's arrest law, defense lawyers have argued that the gunman, Travis McMichael, fired his shotgun at Arbery at close range in self-defense.

Arbery was chased and fatally shot on Feb. 23, 2020, after he was spotted running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick.

Arbery had briefly stopped inside a home in the neighborhood that was under construction. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased after him in pickup trucks when they saw him in the area, believing him to be responsible for a series of break-ins in the area.

Video from the incident showed the McMichaels drive up beside Arbery. A struggle followed for a few moments before Travis McMichael fired his gun, and Arbery stumbled to the ground.

The three men face nine charges that range from malice murder to false imprisonment.