Judge: Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against The New York Times to be dismissed

A judge said that he will dismiss Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against The New York Times newspaper saying that Palin didn't prove a key part of her case.

As the Wall Street Journal reported, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said Monday that he planned to dismiss the case, as jurors were still deliberating. Rakoff said he would dismiss the claims after a verdict was returned.

Palin's lawyer told jurors last week at the Manhattan trial that a Times editorial falsely linking Palin to a mass shooting was a libelous display of arrogance and unchecked power. A Times lawyer conceded the newspaper had made a mistake but argued there was no evidence it had set out to harm Palin’s reputation.

Palin, a former Republican vice-presidential nominee, sought damages for what she says was trauma and embarrassment she suffered after a 2017 New York Times editorial on gun violence and political rhetoric was published.