Judge approves Harvey Weinstein's extradition for California rape case

A New York judge on Tuesday approved disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s extradition to California, where he faces additional sexual assault charges.

The decision ended a legal fight prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the defense’s concerns about Weinstein’s failing health, and a squabble over paperwork.

Judge Kenneth Case said there was no reason to delay Weinstein’s transfer any longer.

The judge denied the defense's request to keep Weinstein at a state prison near Buffalo — where he's serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year — until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.

Los Angeles authorities plan to collect the 69-year-old Weinstein in Alden, New York, at the end of June or in early July giving his lawyer time to appeal.