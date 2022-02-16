House Committee reviewing newly-received documents involving Washington Commanders

The House Oversight Committee is looking into how an investigation of the Washington Commanders for workplace misconduct was handled.

The committee said it is reviewing new documents it received from the NFL.

The team had hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to lead a 10-month independence investigation into sexual harassment.

Several female employees of the team said they had been harassed.

After 10 months, the NFL took over the investigation.

The team was fined $10 million in 2021.

After resistance from the NFL, the House Committee said it received additional documents from the league this week and is currently reviewing them.

Last week, ESPN reported the team blocked access to more than 100,000 documents relating to the investigation.

During the same week, the NFL announced it will conduct a new sexual misconduct investigation involving claims that were not covered in Wilkinson’s original probe.