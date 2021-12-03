Honda recalling nearly 725K pickups, SUVs

Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 Passport and Pilot SUVs and Ridgeline pickups.

According to information posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the vehicles may experience

problems with their hoods.

"The hood latch striker may become damaged and separate from the hood, which can result in the hood opening while driving," a summary of the recall says.

The recalled vehicles were made between 2017 and 2020.

Honda says dealers will either repair the hood latch striker or replace the hood at no charge.

Owners should expect a letter in the mail, or they can contact Honda at 1-888-234-2138.