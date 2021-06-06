Harry and Meghan welcome second child, a daughter named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially here: Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a statement obtained by MSNBC and other outlets, the couple said Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement reads.

Their daughter weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement said.

The birth comes after Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The couple described painful discussions about the color of their first child’s skin, losing royal protection, and the intense pressures that led her to contemplate suicide.