Gasoline truck explodes in northern Haiti; dozens killed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials in Haiti say a truck carrying gasoline has exploded and killed more than 50 people.

Reports say that dozens of others have been injured.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Tuesday that the explosion late Monday occurred in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien.

Cap-Haitien Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor told The Associated Press that the truck possibly flipped trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

He told the news outlet that at least 53 people died and more than 100 were injured.

Almonor added that more than 20 homes near the explosion site were burned.

No further details were immediately available.

Police didn't immediately return calls requesting comment.

A passerby said he saw people using buckets to scoop up gasoline from the truck.

The explosion occurred as the Caribbean country struggles with a severe shortage of fuel and spiraling gas prices.

According to the Associated Press, the country is still reeling from the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse, who was killed in an attack at his private residence on July 7 and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in August.