Fraternity parties at USC to resume in March

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Most fraternities at the University of Southern California will be allowed to start having parties again in March if security guards are posted at stairs or hallways in fraternity houses that lead to bedrooms.

The Los Angeles Times reports that strict rules issued in advance of spring fraternity recruiting, known as “rush”, follow allegations of drugging and sexual abuse at several of the college's fraternities in 2021.

All chapter members will be required to complete prevention education workshops.

They must also agree to a community standards agreement.

Chapters will be required to complete an assessment on risk and compliance, as well as implement enhanced security measures.

The resumption of social activities will not apply to several fraternities that have been suspended.

An investigation of sexual abuse allegations continues under Title IX of federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools and educational programs. Fraternity social events have been on pause at USC since October 2021, when the allegations were made.

About 4,000 students at USC are part of fraternity and sorority life, according the university’s provost Charles Zukoski.