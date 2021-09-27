FBI takes items belonging to Brian Laundrie for 'DNA matching,' attorney says

The FBI visited Brian Laundrie's parents' home Sunday to collect items for "DNA matching," according to multiple news reports.

"The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could," attorney Steve Bertolino told NBC News.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. Her body was found in Wyoming earlier this month. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The pair was on a cross-country road trip prior to Laundrie returning to Florida alone on Sept. 1.

His parent said they haven't seen him since Sept. 14.

He is wanted on a federal warrant for using a debit card that didn't belong to him.