Family Dollar recalls numerous toiletry products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Family Dollar has initiated a voluntary recall of numerous toiletry products that were "inadvertently" shipped to stores.

The FDA says the products, which include toothpaste, lotions and medications, were stored outside the labeled temperature requirements.

The products were shipped between May 1 and June 10.

Customers can return the products to the Family Dollar store where they made the purchase for a refund.

The FDA said no reports of illness related to the products have been made.

Click here for a full list of the recalled products.