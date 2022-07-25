Enjoy Life Natural Brands expands recall due to presence of plastic

Enjoy Life Natural Brands is expanding its voluntary recall of baked goods due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the original recall was issued on June 30.

The items include soft baked cookies, chewy bars, and brownie bites, the FDA recall notice said.

The items were sold at Trader Joe's and online.

The company said they were expanding the recall to add one product and an additional "Best by" date of four products.

The company said the expanded recall comes out of an abundance of caution after an internal investigation.

The FDA recommends that consumers who have one of the recalled products not eat it and throw it away.