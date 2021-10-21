Dental records confirm human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie, FBI says

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said dental records have confirmed that the partial human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie.

"On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," the FBI said in a statement.

The human remains had been found Wednesday where authorities located personal items belonging to Laundrie.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertonlino said on Wednesday in a statement that Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for their son.

Bertonlino said the FBI and the North Port Police Department were tipped off and met Laundrie’s parents at the park.

A brief search of a trail Laundrie frequented was conducted in which the attorney says, “Some articles belonging to Brian were found.”

The FBI confirmed that "items of interest" were located at the Carlton Reserve in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie.

The agency added that it has an evidence response team processing the scene and that portions of the reserve are closed to the public.

Laundrie had been wanted for questioning in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose remains were later found near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming on Sept. 19.