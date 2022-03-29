Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Democrats urge Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

Supreme Court
Erin Schaff/AP
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Supreme Court
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 14:06:01-04

Democrats are calling on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from future cases involving the January 6 capitol attacks.

This comes after it was revealed that his wife, Virginia Thomas, texted former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, urging him to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A letter, signed by 24 Democrats in the House and Senate, cites an investigation published by the Washington Post and CBS News that details the 29 texts.

The letter says the text messages “raise serious questions about Justice Thomas’s participation in cases before the Supreme Court involving the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection.

Democrats call on Clarence Thomas to "immediately issue a written explanation for his failure to recuse himself from these type of cases.

Democrats also call on Chief Justice John Roberts to create a “binding Code of Conduct” that requires justices to issue “written recusal decisions” by April 28.

Recusals are usually left up to each Supreme Court justice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot