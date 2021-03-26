Menu

Darden Restaurants to raise wages to 'attract and retain the best talent in the industry'

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - This June 27, 2016 file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant in Methuen, Mass. Darden Restaurants says every hourly employee will earn at least $10 per hour including tips starting March 29, 2021. That will rise to $12 per hour in 2023. Orlando, Florida-based Darden, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and others, is also giving one-time bonuses of up to $300 to nearly 90,000 hourly employees. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 4:28 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 16:28:33-04

Darden Restaurants announced Thursday that several employees at its restaurants would be getting a raise.

According to a press release, the company said that starting Monday, hourly employees will earn at least $10 an hour, including tips.

The company also announced that beginning January 2022, hourly wages will increase to $11 an hour, and hourly wages will increase to $12 an hour in January 2023.

"Continuing to attract and retain the best talent in the industry will be critical to our success, and this commitment further solidifies our position as the employer of choice in full-service dining," the company said in the statement.

Darden, which also owns several major chains, including Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Longhorn Steakhouse, said it'd also invest $17 million for its hourly employees' one-time bonuses.

According to The Associated Press, employees would receive between $100 to $300 depending on the hours each week they worked.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

