Czech zoo names endangered baby rhino Kyiv

Petr David Josek/AP
A newly born critically endangered eastern black rhino stands in its enclosure next to its mother Eva at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The male rhino calf was born on March 4, 2022 and was named Kyiv. According to the zoo's director Premysl Rabas the name was chosen as a sign of support to the Ukrainian heroes fighting the war. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 18, 2022
Zoo officials in the Czech Republic have named an endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby rhinoceros in honor of a Ukrainian city amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

According to the Associated Press, the zoo named the baby, born on March 4, Kyiv, because it's "another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes."

The baby currently weighs 110 pounds, and Dvur Kralove zoo officials said its mother, Eva, has been taking excellent care of him, the AP noted.

The news outlet reported that there are currently 800 eastern black rhinos in the wild, with the zoo having 14.

Since 1971, 47 rhinos have been born at the park, though many now reside in other zoos around the world, and nine of them have returned to the wild in Rwanda and Tanzania, the AP reported.

