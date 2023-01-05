Court documents in the killings of four University of Idaho students released

Court documents have been unsealed in the case of four University of Idaho students killed in their off-campus home.

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves. Kohberger has also been charged with Burglary.

Kohberger appeared in an Idaho courtroom Thursday morning.

Authorities said his DNA was on a knife sheath found at the scene of the crime. Investigators also said that an unharmed roommate saw a masked man at the crime scene the night of the attack.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article as the day goes on.

Read the unsealed documents below:

