Food truck puts new spin on contactless delivery with remote control cars

Posted at 2:07 PM, Oct 20, 2021
A food truck in Canada has gotten creative with social distancing.

East Coast Donair, a food trick in Saint John, New Brunswick, is delivering meals using remote-controlled monster trucks.

Shawn Thorne, the owner of East Coast Donair, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that one of the workers who already owned a remote-control car and came up with the idea to attach a trailer to the back and deliver orders to hungry customers.

East Coast Donair workers pack orders into to-go containers, load them onto the trailers and then drive them over to customers at nearby tables.

East Coast Donair says their unique version of contactless delivery is a bit hit with customers — especially the young ones.

"Seeing the excitement on the kid's faces is pretty cool," Thorne told the CBC. "It kind of makes you be a kid yourself and remember those times. You can't help but smile."

