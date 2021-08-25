Watch

Early trials indicate a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides spike in antibodies

Cheryl Gerber/AP
Posted at 7:11 AM, Aug 25, 2021
Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that new early trial data shows that a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine provides a "rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies," that fight off the virus.

In a press release, the company noted that the antibody response provided by the single-shot vaccine was "strong and stable" eight months later. However, eyes are turning to booster shots as widespread vaccine use nears the one-year mark.

In its press release, Johnson & Johnson noted that a person who gets a booster shot saw a nine-fold increase in antibodies when compared to antibody response 28 days after an initial dose.

"With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, the global head of Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. “We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

