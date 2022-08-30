Colin Kaepernick, girlfriend announce birth of their first baby

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new title: Dad.

CNN reported that his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, announced on social media Sunday that she'd given birth to the couple's first child.

According to TMZ, the child was born a few weeks ago.

The news outlets reported that the couple, who began dating in 2015, has not revealed the gender nor the name of the baby.

In the social media post, Nessa, a radio and television host, said that Kaepernick has been "the most amazing dad," People reported.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2017 following his peacefully protesting by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season.

He was the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback from 2012 through 2016, leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2013.

Kaepernick has since tried out for the Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders, but he hasn't signed with anyone.