Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

Civil trial jurors have found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict Tuesday in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000. The jury's decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old Cosby. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison.

Cosby did not attend the Los Angeles trial. He has repeatedly denied Huth's allegations that he forced her to perform a sex act at the mansion.