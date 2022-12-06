Church rebuilt after 9/11 terrorist attacks reopens to the public

The public is now invited to visit the only house of worship to be destroyed on 9/11.

According to CBS New York, Tuesday marked the beginning of regular services at the new Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, which is now a national shrine.

The new church, featuring a large dome, is inspired by historic Byzantine churches. It was designed by Santiago Calatrava.

The original church was a modest building in the shadows of the World Trade Center. The church reportedly resisted attempts to sell the property and was encircled by a parking lot in 2001.

It was destroyed when the South Tower fell on Sept. 11, 2001. The church stated that no one was inside at the time.

Rebuilding the church was marred by bureaucratic delays. The church credits former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for negotiating a settlement to have the church rebuilt within the World Trade Center site.

It overlooks the World Trade Center memorial plaza, near the reflecting pools.