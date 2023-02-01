Child hospitalized after mountain lion attack

A child was rushed to a trauma center after a mountain lion attack in Northern California, authorities said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the attack happened Tuesday in an unincorporated part of the county, between San Jose and San Francisco.

Circumstances surrounding the attack have not been released.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating, the sheriff's office said.

Mountain lion attacks in California are rare. The Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that there have been more than 20 reported attacks in California since 1986. Two of them, in 1994 and 2004, were fatal.

Mountain lions are known to inhabit different areas across California. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said they can be found where deer are present since that's their primary source of food.