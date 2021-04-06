Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran killed last week in the line of duty is being remembered as a man with a sense of humor who loved baseball and golf and was most proud of being a father of two children.

Forty-one-year-old William "Billy" Evans grew up in Massachusetts and became a U.S. Capitol Police officer shortly after graduating college.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that Evans will lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda on April 13, a tribute reserved for the nation's most eminent private citizens.

He was killed Friday when a vehicle rammed into Evans and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the U.S. Capitol.

According to The Associated Press, Noah Green, 25, got out of the car with a knife and was shot to death by police.

In a statement that was released by the U.S. Capitol Police, Evans' family said "His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled."

In a statement, Schumer said Evans "gave his life to protect our Capitol and we are forever in his debt."