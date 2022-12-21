Candy canes get new unexpected flavors as industry looks to build consumer demand

U.S. retailers are offering what seems to be more candy cane flavor choices than ever before.

The traditional peppermint flavor has now expanded to sour, spicy, salty, sweet, savory and even ... ketchup!

A candy cane shortage in 2021 amid pandemic-era supply chain issues saw a Christmas without the traditional peppermint flavor in many areas, that so many Americans turn to during the holiday season.

Those supply chain issues have improved.

Now flavors are abundant, with Hostess putting out a Twinkies candy cane flavor, and for spicy fans there is a Holiday Heat candy cane by Brach's.

SPOTTED: Brach’s Holiday Heat Sweet & Spicy Canes https://t.co/5cSqzg82J2 — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) November 1, 2022

You may even want to add some peppermint flavor to your hot chocolate as you stir, with a spoon shaped candy cane.

And those beloved candy canes can be found in other well-known treats now, like the Dairy Queen Candy Cane Chill "Blizzard" ice cream menu item.

Andrew Schuman, president of Hammond's Candies told Axios, "I think everybody's interested in something new."

In the U.S. National Candy Cane Day is celebrated on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

The NCA says 90% of candy canes are sold between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

The world's largest candy cane was made by a pastry chef in Geneva, Switzerland in 2012.