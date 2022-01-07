Canadian passengers stuck in Mexico after they partied maskless on charter flight

A group of Canadian influencers is stuck in Mexico after their return flight, and some airlines refuse to fly them back after they filmed themselves partying maskless on a chartered flight last week and posted it to social media.

The Washington Post and CNN reported that in the video, the group partied on a Dec. 30 chartered Sunwing flight near each other while vaping, singing, and dancing in the aisles.

After the video was posted, the public backlash was swift, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the group "idiots" during a Wednesday news conference, the news outlets reported.

Trudeau added it was a "slap in the face" as COVID-19 cases surge amid the omicron variant.

According to the news outlets, Transport Canada is investigating.