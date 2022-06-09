Watch
Canadian megachurch pastor arrested after confessing to sexual harassment

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 09, 2022
A former pastor at one of Canada’s largest megachurches has been arrested.

Bruxy Cavey, of the Meeting House in Ontario, has been connected to a sexual assault investigation.

Police in Canada say Cavey faces one charge of sexual assault.

The church asked the 57-year-old to resign in March when church leaders say he sexually harassed a parishioner.

According to the church, the church goer sought counseling after the yearslong abuse.

Cavey wrote in a blog post that he confessed to the allegations from the church.

“I accept this responsibility, with deep regret for my actions,” Cavey wrote.

