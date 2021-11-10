California's Newsom picked Halloween with kids over U.N.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he canceled a trip to an international climate conference so he could take his kids trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“We all were pirates this year,” Newsom said, according to The Mercury News. “Not only did I get that costume, not only did I go trick-or-treating, I was able to bring the kids to work last week.”

The United Nations' climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, was supposed to provide a global stage for Newsom to tout the state's work on climate change.

But Newsom said Tuesday that the demands of a pandemic, wildfires and campaigning to keep his job during a recall election had taken time away from his family.

The Mercury News reports that Newsom had a conversation with his family at dinner one night, and his kids essentially guilted him into staying in California.

Newsom disappeared for nearly two weeks, holding no public events but spending time with his kids while working at the Capitol.

Neither the governor nor his office have said why they didn’t include more details before Tuesday about where Newsom was.