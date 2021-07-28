Watch
California woman who fought to honor Rosie the Riveter dies at 99

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 31, 2014, file photo, "Rosie the Riveter" Phyllis Gould, 92, center, her sister Mary Ann Sousa, left, and Agnes Moore, 94, walk on the White House grounds in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Agnes Moore, Mary Ann Sousa, Phyllis Gould
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Phyllis Gould, one of the millions of women who worked in defense plants in World War II and who later relentlessly fought to honor those “Rosie the Riveters,” has died. She was 99.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Gould, who lived in Fairfax, north of San Francisco, died last week.

During the war, some 6 million women joined the workforce as men went into the armed forces.

Gould was a welder at a San Francisco Bay Area shipyard.

After the war, she fought tenaciously to honor her co-workers, leading to the creation of national Rosie the Riveter Day and a Congressional Gold Medal to be issued next year.

