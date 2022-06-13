Britney Spears' ex has been charged with stalking her at most recent wedding

A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been charged with felony stalking after showing up at the pop star's wedding to her longtime boyfriend last week.

Forty-year-old Jason Alexander was also charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. He is set to appear in court for arraignment Monday afternoon. Spears married Sam Asghari Thursday at her Southern California home.

The guest list included Selena Gomez and Madonna. Alexander was live streaming on Instagram when he approached the ceremony. Deputies arrested him soon after. It's not clear whether he has retained an attorney who can comment.