Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Brees won't return for NBC's NFL and Notre Dame coverage

Bills Saints Football
Tyler Kaufman/AP
FILE: Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored during a halftime presentation during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Bills Saints Football
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:59:15-04

Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year.

The New York Post reported last month that the former quarterback would not be coming back as a studio or game analyst.

Brees took to social media following that report and said he had not decided his future.

Bevacqua said conversations with Brees have centered around him wanting to spend more time with family.

The former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints jumped right into broadcasting following his 20-year NFL career.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News