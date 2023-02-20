Bottled Starbucks coffee drinks recalled

Starbucks-branded drinks are being recalled over concerns that there could be glass inside the bottles.

The recall applies to the 13.7-ounce Starbucks frappuccino vanilla chilled coffee drink. They were sold in 12-bottle cases, according to the Food and Drug Administration. More than 25,000 of those cases were distributed.

The recalled bottles have the following expiration dates printed on them:

MAR 08 23

MAY 29 23

JUN 04 23

JUN 10 23

The voluntary recall is considered "Class II." That means the "probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

While the drink has the Starbucks brand, it is distributed by Pepsico Inc.

The FDA has not said whether any injuries have been linked to the recalled drinks.