Biden to visit NATO headquarters in Belgium on March 24

President Joe Biden will reaffirm his solidarity with NATO allies next week.

In his first foreign trip of the year, Biden will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on March 24.

President Biden @POTUS comes to @NATO HQ next week to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the leaders of all #NATO Allies. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/Pd08Tk2KTs — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) March 15, 2022

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said he has convened an "extraordinary" summit that will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together," Stoltenberg said.

According to CNN, Biden will also attend the European Council meeting while in Europe.

Biden's trip follows Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Poland and Romania, where she pledged support to NATO allies and Ukraine.