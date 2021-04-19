Austin shooting: Manhunt underway for former sheriff's deputy suspected of killing 3

AUSTIN, Texas — A manhunt is underway for a former sheriff’s deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, as an official said it isn’t known if the suspect was still in the city.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said those who live near where the shooting happened late Sunday morning no longer had to shelter in place, but he said they should “remain vigilant.”

He said officials were transitioning the search for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick from that area to a “fugitive search.”

Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man.

Just before 12 p.m. local time on Sunday, a 911 call was made about the incident. As officers arrived on scene, a reverse 911 call went out to area residents warning about an active shooting situation.

Officers initially found three adults seriously injured on the scene, all of whom were later pronounced dead.

Chacon said Broderick knew the victims but did not elaborate on a motive.