Amy Schneider's reign as 'Jeopardy!' champion comes to an end

Amy Schneider's 40-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" came to an end Wednesday Night.

Schneider had the lead going into "Final Jeopardy!."

The clue was, “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.”

Schneider drew a blank while Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma responded with the correct answer: “What is Bangladesh?”

The correct answer gave Talsma the narrow victory. He earned $29,600 for the win. Schneider finished her run with a total of $1,382,800.

She is the second-winningest contestant in the history of the show.

On Monday, Schneider surpassed Matt Amodio’s 38-day record.

“It’s really been an honor,” Schneider said in a statement released by the show. “Just to really know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid … and just to know that I’m part of its history now — I don’t even know how to process it.”

Ken Jennings, who now shares hosting duties, holds the record with 74-straight wins, which he set in 2004.

Wednesday's show won't be the last time "Jeopardy!" fans see Schneider on the stage. She will be back for the Tournament of Champions.