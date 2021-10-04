Ambassador Bridge in Detroit closed after possible explosives found near Canadian side

DETROIT, Mich. — The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, has been shut down after possible explosives were found near the structure on the Canadian side Monday.

According to the Windsor Police Department, the scene is near the international bridge and the area has been evacuated.

The #AmbassadorBridge is now closed BOTH WAYS. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge. https://t.co/MtFpl51Zsa — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 4, 2021

Originally, only U.S. traffic to Canada was affected, but now traffic going both ways on the bridge has been shut down.

An explosive disposal unit is on scene, police say.

This story was originally published by WXYZ staff.