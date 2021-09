U.S. hiring slowed in August, according to the monthly jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs last month, falling below most forecaster's projections.

The August report represents a sharp drop-off from July when the U.S. added 850,000 jobs.

Friday's report also noted that the unemployment rate had fallen to 5.2%.

The falloff comes as the U.S. is gripped in a fourth wave of COVID-19 as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.