Actor Dev Patel reportedly helped break up knife fight

Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Actor Dev Patel poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening gala of the London Film Festival and the premiere of the film 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' in central London, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 16:27:07-04

Actor Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a knife fight in Australia.

According to police in Australia, they responded to a man and a woman fighting in the street as witnesses tried to intervene.

A representative for Patel told Australian media the actor tried to de-escalate the situation

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived," the representative told Australia's 7 News.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

