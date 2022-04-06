9-year-old arrested, accused of attacking guardian with bleach

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy described in police records as having high-functioning autism and "aggressive tendencies" was arrested after allegedly choking and pouring bleach over the head of a guardian.

Records from police in Cape Coral, Florida show the child was placed under arrest and taken to a juvenile detention center immediately following the April 1 incident.

The incident report says the child's guardians were in the middle of a regular custody transfer when the boy began acting violently. The boy reportedly choked one of the two adults with a seat belt and then poured the bleach over them.

According to statements from the guardians, whose names were redacted in accordance with Marsy's Law, the boy has had a history of violent reactions, including throwing furniture and punching the adult if a joke the boy made failed to get a laugh.

The guardian who was attacked suffered minor chemical burns due to contact with the bleach and was treated for the injury.

This story was first reported by WFTX in Fort Myers, Fla.