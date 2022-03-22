Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

50 people rescue California man stuck in 16' underground pipe

confire.jpeg
Contra Costa Fire Department
confire.jpeg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 18:51:45-04

Rescue crews in California saved a man who got trapped in a storm drain.

The Contra Costa Fire Department said they rescued a man in his mid-30s who'd gotten stuck in a 16-inch underground pipe.

According to the Associated Press, the man told officials he'd been in the pipe for two days.

The news outlet reported that a passerby heard his cries for help and contacted authorities.

Officials say it took 50 rescue workers from various departments to free him after three and a half hours in what they called "complex and risky."

The unidentified man was uninjured but taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot