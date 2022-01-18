Watch
13-year-old dies after apparent fentanyl overdose at school in Connecticut

Posted at 5:56 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 17:56:00-05

A 13-year-old Connecticut student has died after an apparent overdose on fentanyl while at school.

Hartford police said the child passed away Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. local time.

Police said the 7th grader was hospitalized Thursday after overdosing on fentanyl at the Sport and Medical Science Academy, NBC News reported.

CNN reported that two other students were taken to the hospital, but were later released.

On Thursday, drug-sniffing dogs swept the school and discovered several bags of fentanyl throughout the school, the media outlets reported.

The name of the child has not been released due to his age.

